Three drown in Kishoreganj, Rajshahi

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, on Friday and Saturday.

KISHOREGANJ: Two minor boys drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Md Orka, 4 son of Mahfuz Mia of Niyatpur Village under Karimganj Upazila, and Md Sayem, 5, son of Masud Mia of Gaglail Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said Orka, Mushroom and Sayem went out for a walk without telling anybody in their houses.

However, Orka and Sayem fell into a canal in Gaglail Village of Sadar Upazila all of a sudden. Mushroom went to the house and told the matter to his grandmother.

Later on, locals rescued Orka and Sayem from the canal, and took them to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the children dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station Mohammad Daud confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A 32-year-old housewife drowned while bathing along with her husband and two children in the Padma River in Godagari Municipality of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manjuri Tanvir Nishi and her missing husband is Salauddin Quader, 38. They were residents of Shrimantapur area under Godagari Upazila.

Salauddin Quader, a private banker posted in Kishoreganj, his family members and some 15 others had a picnic on the bank of the river on Friday, said Namiruddin, deputy officer of Godagari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.

After travelling by boat, he and his family members were bathing in the river at noon. Suddenly, a heavy tide came along and all four members including Manjuri fell in the river and went missing there.

Though others could rescue Manjuri Tanvir Nishi and her two children, Salauddin remained missing after the tide hit. Manjuri breathed her last on the way to a local hospital, the fire service officer said.

A team of divers was conducting a search operation in the river but till the filing of this report at 9pm, there was still no sign of him, the fire service official added.











