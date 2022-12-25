Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three drown in Kishoreganj, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, on Friday and Saturday.
KISHOREGANJ: Two minor boys drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Md Orka, 4 son of Mahfuz Mia of Niyatpur Village under Karimganj Upazila, and Md Sayem, 5, son of Masud Mia of Gaglail Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.
Police and local sources said Orka, Mushroom and Sayem went out for a walk without telling anybody in their houses.
However, Orka and Sayem fell into a canal in Gaglail Village of Sadar Upazila all of a sudden. Mushroom went to the house and told the matter to his grandmother.
Later on, locals rescued Orka and Sayem from the canal, and took them to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the children dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station Mohammad Daud confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A 32-year-old housewife drowned while bathing along with her husband and two children in the Padma River in Godagari Municipality of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Manjuri Tanvir Nishi and her missing husband is Salauddin Quader, 38. They were residents of Shrimantapur area under Godagari Upazila.
Salauddin Quader, a private banker posted in Kishoreganj, his family members and some 15 others had a picnic on the bank of the river on Friday, said Namiruddin, deputy officer of Godagari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.
After travelling by boat, he and his family members were bathing in the river at noon. Suddenly, a heavy tide came along and all four members including Manjuri fell in the river and went missing there.
Though others could rescue Manjuri Tanvir Nishi and her two children, Salauddin remained missing after the tide hit. Manjuri breathed her last on the way to a local hospital, the fire service officer said.
A team of divers was conducting a search operation in the river but till the filing of this report at 9pm, there was still no sign of him, the fire service official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scout rally begins at Hili
Bumper potato production likely in Joypurhat
Two men murdered in Bogura, Jashore
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Man nabbed with firearms, yaba in Noakhali
A meeting on law and order situation during the upcoming Christmas Day
Four killed in road mishaps in Kurigram, Tangail
Soil lifting threatens Bangshi dyke at Dhanbari


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft