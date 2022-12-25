128 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 128 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar and Dinajpur, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 91 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 21 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the arrested persons in drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 19 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the arrested persons in drug cases during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession at that time.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the arrested people during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested 19 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from Noakhali Municipality area in the district on Thursday evening.

They were arrested from the house of former councillor of Ward No. 9 under Noakhali Municipality and District Shramik Dal President Delwar in the district town at around 6pm.

Noakhali District Unit Chhatra Dal President Azgar Uddin Dughu said a group of leaders and activists of Ward No. 8 and 9 units of BNP were holding a preparatory meeting in the evening on the occasion of the upcoming mass campaign for the party on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Joynal Abedin confirmed the matter.

However, the arrested people were produced before Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday, the SI added.

KISHOREGANJ: A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team arrested two train ticket black marketers along with 49 tickets in the district on Wednesday night (Dec 21).

Arrestees are Baccu Mia, 56, son of late Yousuf Ala of Purba Tarapasha Village and Sajib Kumar Das, 60, son of late Nakkatra Chandra Das of West Tarapasha Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan conducted a drive in the Railway Station area, and arrested them with 49 Intercity Train tickets.

A case was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection under the special power act- 1974.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested nine people from Kulaura Upazila in the district recently.

They were arrested while trying to enter India through Sharifpur Lalarchak border illegally on December 18.

Of the arrested people, eight are residents of Moulvibazar and the remaining one hails from Sunamganj District.

The arrested persons are: Bhanu Masu Das, Nila Rani Masu Das, Shankar Pal, Shilpi Pal, Rupa Pal, Ritu Pal, Shukla Rani Das, Subal Pal and Sumi Rani Nakhbari.

Sreemangal BGB 46 Battalion Commander Lt Col Mizanur Rahman Shikder said on information that a group of Bangladeshi nationals trying to enter India illegally, the team conducted a drive in Lalarchak border at Sharifpur at night, and arrested them.

However, the arrested persons were handed over to Kulaura PS, the BGB official added.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police, in a special drive, arrested seven people including four women from Mozam Binodon Park in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district recently.

Of the arrested women, one is from Bogura and Gaibandha each and two from Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur.

The three arrested men are: Abdur Rashid, 45, Nahid Hasan, 24, and Kamal Ahmed, 74.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat PS Abu Hasan Kabir said a mobile court conducted a drive in Mozam Binodon Park in Kalupara Village under Bulakipur Union of the upazila on December 17.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mahmudul Hasan led the mobile court.

The mobile court fined five of the arrested Tk 200 each for engaging unsocial activities in the park and released two others un-fined as they were under-age, the OC added.











