Farmers reluctant to sell sugarcane to mills



Rajshahi Sugar Mills. photo: observer

Growers are selling sugarcane to molasses traders at a higher rate of Tk 50-60 per maund. That is why the sugarcane-crushing operation of Rajshahi Sugar Mills (RSM) came to a stop before reaching the target due to lack of sugarcane.

According to RSM sources, the government increased the price of sugarcane five times in the last 10 years by Tk 80 per maund. In the latest current season (2022-23), the price of sugarcane has been increased by Tk 40 per maund. This year, RSM bought sugarcane at Tk 180 per maund.

In the 2022-2023 crushing season, the mills was scheduled to run for 35 days. But the sugarcane-crushing operation was completed in 21 days.

This season's sugarcane-crushing operation of the mills was stopped.

After three days, the information of sugar production will be known.

The mill authorities are blaming businessmen who run power crushers, for its closure.

This year the sugarcane threshing target was 40,000 metric tons (mt). But 25,800 mt were threshed in 21 days. There are still1 8,000 mt sugarcane in the field. Jaggery will be produced with them.

Sugarcane crushers using power crushers are buying sugarcane from farmers at Tk 220-230 per maund. But RSM buys sugarcane from farmers at Tk 180. Farmers are shifting away due to low price of sugarcane in the mills.

Charghat and Bagha upazilas have the largest number of power crushers in RSM Zone. Mill authorities have information that 135 power crushers are running in these two upazilas. Besides, 16 power crushers have been seized at different raids while Tk 1.25 lakh was fined.

Also case and fine were made on charge of crushing sugarcane with power crushers. A case was filed with Rajshahi Court against 10 persons on November 25.

Sugarcane Grower Manik Ali in Budhpara area in the metropolis said, there was a problem in collecting money against sugarcane sale in the last year; there was also a problem in getting sugarcane sale coupons that year; workers had to pay money from house by cultivating sugarcane; but this year the money was received after a few days of sugarcane sale.

Sugarcane farmer Amanul Haque of Adani said, the price of sugarcane is Tk 180 per maund. The deduction is Tk 4. Again, there is the cost of cutting and transportation of sugarcane.

But if the jaggery is sold to traders, the cost of cutting and transportation make no incurring. Traders buy sugarcane from the land. Besides, they are giving the price of sugarcane at Tk. 220-230 per maund.

Bulbul Hossain, owner of power crusher and molasses trader, said, if there is sugarcane in five bighas of land of farmers, they get three bighas; and two bighas are sold outside. They sell and pay the workers.

He further said, the price of millet sugarcane is now low; there is a benefit in giving sugarcane together; don't worry about money.

When selling sugarcane outside, many times traders delay payment and face problems, he added.

Jaggery was made with sugar at Adani before. Now jaggery is produced from sugarcane.

Businessman Farooq said, he has harvested two bighas of sugarcane. There is still sugarcane in one bigha. He also uses power crusher.

RSM had a loan of Tk 26,000. Some have paid that money. But if sugarcane is given together, it takes 10-12 days to get the money. The workers' money cannot be left for long time.

Field development assistants of Bagha and Arani sub zones said, power crushers are running in these areas. "We forbid them. But they didn't listen. Then we told the mill authorities. After talking with the administration, they conducted an operation. It seized the power crusher."

Nazrul Islam, manager (extension) of RSM, said, most power crushers are running at Charghat and Bagha; a total of 135 power crushers are running in these two upazilas. Of these, 16 have been seized in various raids. A fine of Tk 1.25 lakh was also imposed.











