Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:38 AM
Home Foreign News

Kurdish protesters call for justice after deadly Paris shooting

Paris shooter who killed three admits being \'racist\'

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Protesters stand behind flames during clashes following a demonstration of members of the Kurdish community, a day after a gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre killing three people, at The Place de la Republique in Paris on December 24. photo : AFP

PARIS, Dec 24: Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Paris to call for justice after a shooting in a mainly Kurdish neighbourhood in the French capital that killed three people.
A gunman carried out the killings on Friday as he fired on people at a Kurdish cultural centre, a nearby cafe and a hair salon in a busy part of Paris's 10th district. Three other people were also wounded in the attack, which was aimed at foreigners, according to authorities.
The suspected attacker, 69, was wounded during the incident and is now in custody. Last year, he was charged with attacking migrants and was released on bail earlier this month. Investigators considered a possible racist motive for the shooting.
After an angry crowd clashed with police on Friday afternoon, Kurdish community leaders called for a gathering from midday (11:00 GMT) on Saturday at Place de la Republique square, a traditional venue for demonstrations in the city.
Reporting from the protest, Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid said there was frustration among members of the Kurdish community, many of whom believe they were deliberately targeted.
"They are still looking for answers from the police: Why did it take so long for them to arrive, why have they not designated this a terrorist attack and why they didn't provide security to the cultural centre, which they had asked for earlier," he added.
"People here are calling for justice and they want it now," Bin Javaid said.
    -ALJAZEERA


