Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Suu Kyi to hear final verdicts in junta trial

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

YANGON, Dec 24: A Myanmar junta court could hand down the final verdicts in an 18-month trial of Aung San Suu Kyi next week, closing the latest chapter in the military's decades-long battle with the democracy figurehead.
The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act.
Since her trial began she has been seen only once -- in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom -- and has been reliant on lawyers to relay messages to the world.
Many in Myanmar's democracy struggle she has dominated for decades have abandoned her core principle of non-violence, with "People's Defence Forces" clashing regularly with the military across the country.
The nation has been in turmoil since generals seized power last year and deposed Suu Kyi's civilian government.
Final arguments for her trial on five remaining corruption charges are set for Monday and verdicts are expected shortly after.
The court could add up to 75 years in prison to the 26 she has already been sentenced to, concluding a closed-door trial that rights groups say is a sham.
It is "unlikely" the junta will press any more charges, said Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.
The military wants the focus next year to be on celebrations for the 75th anniversary of independence from Britain, "and on elections it is likely to hold mid-year", he told AFP.
But after the polls, any new military regime "could perhaps approach Suu Kyi and try to use such negotiations to try to divide the opposition", Horsey added.
Analyst Soe Myint Aung said there is "always a possibility of an unexpected pardon and release" for Suu Kyi once her trial is finished.
"The military regime definitely sees a role for Suu Kyi in reducing societal tensions and stopping the armed resistance," he said.
Whether the still-popular ex-leader would play ball in exchange for a pardon or freedom is a matter of intense speculation.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kurdish protesters call for justice after deadly Paris shooting
Suu Kyi to hear final verdicts in junta trial
US asks Putin to keep 'acknowledging reality' after 'war' reference
Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'
Chinese city seeing half a million Covid cases a day: Official
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for five countries
Shells pummel Kherson; 7 dead, 58 wounded
Putin tells Russian defence industry to up its game for Ukraine war


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft