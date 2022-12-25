Video
Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

ANKARA, Dec 24: Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
NATO member Turkey, which has friendly relations with both of its Black Sea neighbours, has positioned itself as a neutral player and tried to broker a truce.
But the continuing war, which entered its 10th month, is dashing Ankara's hopes.
"It appears that this war will not end easily," Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told journalists during a year-end briefing in the capital Ankara.
He pointed to Western support for Ukraine and Russia's statements that it would not give up for his reasoning.
"It would not be wrong to say that despite all our goodwill and call for a ceasefire, this war is likely to continue in 2023," Akar said.     -AFP





