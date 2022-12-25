Shells pummel Kherson; 7 dead, 58 wounded



Rescuer and Ukrainian police officer comfort a man as he reacts next a body of a dead woman after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, where seven were killed and 58 injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 24 blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left at least seven dead and 58 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November. photo : AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of the wreckage on his social media accounts. He noted the destruction came as Ukrainians were beginning Christmas celebrations that for many Orthodox Christians will culminate in the traditional celebration Jan. 7.

"This is not sensitive content - it's the real life of Kherson," Zelenskyy tweeted. The images showed cars on fire, bodies on the street and building windows blown out. The deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said seven people were killed in the shelling of Kherson on Saturday and 58 were injured, at least 16 of them seriously.

Saturday marks 10 months since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling and drone attacks since early October, much of it targeting the energy infrastructure in a bid to cut electricity and heating services as the freezing winter advances. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Russian forces withdrew and Ukraine's army reclaimed the southern city in November. -AP













