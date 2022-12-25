Video
Home Foreign News

Shells pummel Kherson; 7 dead, 58 wounded

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Rescuer and Ukrainian police officer comfort a man as he reacts next a body of a dead woman after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, where seven were killed and 58 injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 24 blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left at least seven dead and 58 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November. photo : AFP

KYIV, Dec 24: Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring 58 more in the city that Moscow's forces were forced to abandon last month.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of the wreckage on his social media accounts. He noted the destruction came as Ukrainians were beginning Christmas celebrations that for many Orthodox Christians will culminate in the traditional celebration Jan. 7.
"This is not sensitive content - it's the real life of Kherson," Zelenskyy tweeted. The images showed cars on fire, bodies on the street and building windows blown out. The deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said seven people were killed in the shelling of Kherson on Saturday and 58 were injured, at least 16 of them seriously.
Saturday marks 10 months since the start of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling and drone attacks since early October, much of it targeting the energy infrastructure in a bid to cut electricity and heating services as the freezing winter advances. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Russian forces withdrew and Ukraine's army reclaimed the southern city in November.    -AP








