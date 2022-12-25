Congress’s 'unity march' against hate enters capital

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Members of India's main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters walked into the capital on Saturday as part of a 5-month-long cross-country "unity march" seeking to challenge what they say is a "hate-filled" version of the country under the Hindu nationalist government.

Joined by thousands of party workers and senior leaders, the march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader of the Congress party and scion of the influential Gandhi family, entered New Delhi after passing through eight states.

Flanked by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the 52-year-old leader said that the motive of his long walk across the length of the country is to revive the once-mighty Congress party and showcase the "real India" unlike the "hate-filled version" offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They will spread hate. We will spread love," Gandhi said, referring to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gandhi set off for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," or "Unite India March," in Kanyakumari, a coastal town that is the southernmost tip of India, on Sept. 7. The march, which is broadcast live on a website, is expected to traverse 3,570 kilometers (2,218 miles) and cross 12 states before finishing in Indian-controlled Kashmir by February. -AP

