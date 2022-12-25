Extinction crisis puts 1m species on the brink



A female Iberian lynx, a feline in danger of extinction, named Ilexa is released with other four lynxes, as part of the European project 'Life LynxConnect' to recover this species in Arana mountain range, in Iznalloz, near Granada, southern Spain December 19. photo : reuters

Humans are driving this extinction crisis through activities that take over animal habitats, pollute nature and fuel global warming, scientists say. A new global deal to protect nature agreed on Dec. 19 has the potential to help, and scientists are urging the world's nations to ensure the deal is a success.

When an animal species is lost, a whole set of characteristics disappears along with it - genes, behaviors, activities and interactions with other plants and animals that may have taken thousands or millions - even billions - of years to evolve.

Whatever role that species played within an ecosystem is lost too, whether that's pollinating certain plants, churning nutrients in soil, fertilizing forests or keeping other animal populations in check, among other things. If that function was crucial to the health of an ecosystem, the animals' disappearance can cause a landscape to transform.

Lose too many species and the results could be catastrophic, leading an entire system to collapse.

GONE FOREVER

In the last five centuries, hundreds of unique animals have vanished across the world, such as the flightless Dodo bird killed off from the island of Mauritius in the late 1600s.

In many cases, humans were to blame - first by fishing or hunting, as was the case with South Africa's zebra subspecies Quagga hunted to its end in the late 19th century - and more recently through activities that pollute, disrupt or take over wild habitats. Before a species goes extinct, it may already be considered "functionally extinct" - with not enough individuals left to ensure the species survives. More recent extinctions have allowed humans to interact with some species' last known individuals, known as "endlings". When they go, that's the end of those evolutionary lines - as occurred in these iconic cases:

ON THE BRINK

There are some species that could soon be reduced to their own endlings. The world's smallest porpoise - Mexico's critically endangered vaquita - is down to just 18 individuals in the wild, as populations have been ravaged by fishing nets. The Northern white rhino subspecies, the second-largest land mammal after elephants, has no hope of recovery after the last male died in 2018. Only a female and her daughter are left. These stories of endlings matter, scientists say, precisely because so many extinctions happen out of sight.

"Somewhere in the core of our humanity, we recognize these creatures, we're touched by their story, and we feel compassion - and maybe also a moral compulsion - to help," said Paula Ehrlich, president and CEO of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.

The Northern white rhino isn't just a part of the world, she said. It's a world unto itself - its own ecosystem - mowing fields through grazing, fertilizing lands where it walks, having insects land on its skin, and then with birds feeding off those insects.

"Understanding everything that an animal is and does for the world helps us understand that we, too, are a part of nature - and we need nature to survive," Ehrlich said.

EXTINCTION OVER TIME

Unlike with the endlings, most species simply fade away in the wild without people noticing.

Scientists count 881 animal species as having gone extinct since around 1500, dating to the first records held by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - the global scientific authority on the status of nature and wildlife. That's an extremely conservative estimate for species extinction over the last five centuries, though, as it represents only the cases resolved with a high degree of certainty.

If we include animal species that scientists suspect might be extinct, that number shoots up to 1,473. The bar is high for declaring a species extinct - a sobering task that scientists are already reluctant to do.

"It's hard to prove the negative, to prove you can't find it," said Sean O'Brien, an ecologist who heads the NatureServe nonprofit working to establish definitive data on North American species. "And it's emotional. A botanist doesn't want to declare it extinct because it feels like a failure." Among terrestrial vertebrates, or land animals with a backbone, 322 species have been declared extinct since 1500. Add in the number of possibly extinct species and the tally comes to 573.

For moisture-loving amphibians, vulnerable to both pollution and drought, things are looking particularly bleak with the extinction rate escalating over the last few decades. Only 37 species have been declared extinct with a high degree of certainty since 1500. But scientists suspect more than 100 others have disappeared over the last 30-40 years, according to a 2015 study in the journal Science Advances.

Last recorded sightings increase over time, especially from the mid-19th century start of the Industrial Revolution. That shows animals have been at increasing peril, but also that our knowledge of nature has improved as we study and survey more species.

There are many notable species among those that have vanished since 1500. The dodo was last seen in 1662, within 65 years of it first being recorded. The Pinta Island tortoise was last seen in the wild in 1972.

Some vanishings have inspired public outcry, such as the 2016 extinction declaration for the tiny Christmas Island pipistrelle bat species, last seen in 2009. It was Australia's first recorded mammal extinction in 50 years.

Losing hundreds of species over 500 or so years may not seem significant when there are millions more still living on the planet. But the speed at which species are now vanishing is unprecedented in the last 10 million years.

"We are losing species now faster than they can evolve," O'Brien said.

MASS EXTINCTIONS

Plenty of animals have gone extinct naturally or due to causes unrelated to human activity. In a healthy environment, as species die off naturally, new species evolve - and an evolutionary balance is maintained.

This turnover relies on what scientists consider a normal or background extinction rate. But when the extinction rate jumps so high that more than 75% of the world's species go extinct within the relatively short time frame of less than 2 million years, this is considered a mass extinction event. -REUTERS









