Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Rabuka returns as Fiji prime minister

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SUVA, Dec 24: Former military commander Sitiveni Rabuka was on Saturday confirmed as Fiji's prime minister, after accusing the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power.
Rabuka replaces the imposing Frank Bainimarama, who toppled the government in a 2006 coup and became prime minister a year later.
The 74-year-old Rabuka said he felt "humbled" as he made his way out of parliament to be sworn in by the country's president.
The two-time coup leader and former prime minister -- nicknamed "Rambo" -- narrowly triumphed over Bainimarama by 28 votes to 27 in a secret ballot held in parliament, speaker Naiqama Lalabalavu announced.
A smiling Bainimarama appeared to accept defeat as he told reporters after the vote: "This is democracy".
A chorus of cars honked in celebration as they drove past the parliamentary building in the capital Suva.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern congratulated Rabuka in a statement.
"We strongly value Fiji as a close friend and partner as we progress our shared priorities for the region," she said.
Fiji is one of the most populous and prosperous Pacific island nations, and has grown closer to China under Bainimarama.
Rabuka has signalled a willingness to shift away from Beijing in favour of traditional allies Australia and New Zealand.
The military had been deployed on the streets of Suva as Rabuka and Bainimarama raced to cobble together a coalition government following a deadlocked general election.
Citing unsubstantiated reports of ethnic violence, Bainimarama said the military was needed to maintain "law and order".    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Congress’s 'unity march' against hate enters capital
Extinction crisis puts 1m species on the brink
With 9% growth, India can become a developed nation in 20-yrs: Ex-RBI chief
Rabuka returns as Fiji prime minister
A picture taken on December 24, 2022 shows flooded streets
Futuristic education system being created in India: Modi
Twenty-two killed in fire at nursing home in Russia
China angered, Taiwan cheered by new US defence act


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft