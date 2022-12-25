Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

China angered, Taiwan cheered by new US defence act

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

SHANGHAI, Dec 24: China expressed anger on Saturday at a new US defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security.
China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the US National Defense Authorization Act, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said the $858 billion military spending measure, which authorises up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan, contained provisions that "cause serious damage to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".
China has never renounced using force to bring Taiwan under its control. Taiwan strongly disputes China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's 23 million people can decide their future.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry expressed its thanks for the US legislation, saying it showed the importance Washington attached to Taiwan-US ties and strengthening the island's security.
Taipei will discuss the details of the act with Washington and "gradually push forward the budget formulation and actual disbursement of the various Taiwan-friendly provisions", the ministry said, without elaborating.
The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. US arms sales to Taiwan are a constant irritant in Beijing's relations with Washington.
Taiwan's military is dwarfed by that of its huge neighbour China. Its air force in particular has come under strain from having to scramble repeatedly to see off Chinese incursions near the island over the past three years or so.
The defence law contained an amendment restricting US government purchases of products using computer chips made by a group of Chinese companies.
"The case ignores the facts to exaggerate a 'China threat', wantonly interferes in China's internal affairs and attacks and smears the Chinese Communist Party, which are serious political provocations to China," China's foreign        ministry said.    -REUTERS







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Congress’s 'unity march' against hate enters capital
Extinction crisis puts 1m species on the brink
With 9% growth, India can become a developed nation in 20-yrs: Ex-RBI chief
Rabuka returns as Fiji prime minister
A picture taken on December 24, 2022 shows flooded streets
Futuristic education system being created in India: Modi
Twenty-two killed in fire at nursing home in Russia
China angered, Taiwan cheered by new US defence act


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft