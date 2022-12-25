Video
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:36 AM
Sports

Villa boss Emery will speak to Martinez about WC celebrations

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, DEC 24: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will speak to Emiliano Martinez about the Argentina goalkeeper's controversial World Cup celebrations when he returns to club duty with the Premier League side.
Martinez made a key save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in extra-time and then denied Kingsley Coman in a penalty shoot-out in Qatar as Argentina beat France in a thrilling final.
But he was seen making a crude gesture after winning the golden glove trophy for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.
Then, during Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires, he was seen holding a baby doll with its face covered by a photograph of France star striker Kylian Mbappe.
In the final, Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France twice fought back to take the game to a penalty shootout and then beat Martinez with the opening spot-kick.
"When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it," Emery told reporters on Friday.
"I will speak to him next week about some celebrations. We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it's amazing.
"He's coming back next week. I want him to rest now because after big emotion and hard work, he has to have some days off to rest then he'll come back to work with us."
French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, speaking earlier Friday, was scathing about Martinez's conduct.
"I find it pitiful," she said. "It's just
vulgar, inappropriate, really not up to the occasion. This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather
pathetic."    -AFP



