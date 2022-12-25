Feni Girls' Cadet College annual sports awards handed over

Video
Sunday, 25 December, 2022
Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The Annual Inter-House Sports 2022 and Award Programme of the Feni Girls' Cadet College were held on the college premises on Thursday. Dividing into two groups, a total of 78 students from three houses took part in 24 sporting events. Fatema House became the champion and Khadiza House runner-up in the annual sports. The Station Commander of the Station Headquarters at Cumilla Cantonment, Brig Gen Md Jamal Hossain, NDC, afwc, psc, handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief of the award and closing programme. The Principal of Feni Girls' Cadet College, Group Captain Nazmul Haque, psc delivered the welcome speech of the programme in the afternoon.    photo: Observer DESK


