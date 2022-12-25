Video
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:35 AM
Sports

Abahani beat Rahmatganj 2-1 in BPL

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Abahani Limited Dhaka beat Ragmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-1 goals in the chaos match of Bangladesh Premier League football held on Saturday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres and midfielder Maraz Hossain scored one goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 1-0 goal.
Brazilian forward MichaelVinicious Silva de Morais netted the lone goal for Rahmatganj.
Abahani launched early attack and got reap when Colindres scored the first goal in the 10th minute.
After the breather, Rahmatganj staged a brilliant fight back as Morais restored the parity in the 60th minute of the match.
Maraz Hossain ultimately sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited in the 73rd minute of the match.
Rahmatganj however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back but could not score further goal in the remaining proceeding.
Sohel Rana of Abahani Limited and Noyon of Rahmatganj MFS got the marching order by the referee following the red card.
Abahani will play their next match against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakraon December 30 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while  Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will face holder Bashundhara Kings on December 31 at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka.
Earlier, in the first round matches, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Abahani Limited played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Fortis Football Club while Rahmatganj also split point with Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club playing to a 2-2 goal draw.     -BSS


