Second Test poised for a close finish: Both teams claim having upper edger

The second Test between Bangladesh here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is set for a close finish. Team India needs 100 runs to win the Test and the series with a 2-0 margin, whereas Bangladeshi team needs six wickets to win the Test and level the series.

At the end of the 3rd day's play both teams are claiming to be having the upper edge.

"We have dismissed India's four leading batters and we are definitely hoping to clinch the Test on Sunday", Litton Das, who top scored (73 runs) on a day which saw total 14 wickets fell. said at the media briefing.

Without revealing the "secret plan", he said, "we definitely have a plan and go for the win. Our players are fully charged and the visiting team has certainly come under pressure and will take advantage of the situation".

The eighth wicket partnership of 60 runs between two Bangladeshi batters (Litton Das and Nurul Hasan) resisted the Indian attack.

Indian team management fielded Mohammed Siraj to face media questions.

"We have not lost hope yet and we still can win the match. Yes, we were little worried when wickets were falling but had the set batsman been out, concern would have been more. Axar can still bat. We still have Rishabh Pant and Shreys Ityer, the more recognised batters and we have not lost hope yet".

The pace bowler, however, agreed we have lost two (out of four) wickets extra and could have restricted the host team within 200 runs. However, it may be noted here that Kohli dropped at least two catches.

At the fall of his own wicket, Kohli was seen speaking to Bangladesh captain Shakib ul Hasan.

It seemed like it was regarding one of the players saying something to him.

When asked what made Kohli walk-stop and walk after the fall of his wicket, Siraj claimed to be unaware. "I am not aware what transpired between Kohli and fielders. I was taking an ice bath at that time".

