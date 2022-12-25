Tigers sniff victory after Miraz's whirlwind



Bangladesh�s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of India�s Cheteshwar Pujara (C) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Chasing 145-run target, India lost top four batters to manage 37 runs and were 45 for four till the end of day-3 game with two night watchmen Axar Patel (26) and Jaydev Unadkat (3) in the middle.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al hasan stroke in the very 3rd over of Indian batting innings to seize the wicket of rival skipper KL Rahul (2). Mehidy Miraz did the rest of the job for the Tigers. He picked up the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (60), Shubman Gill (7) and Virat Kohli (1).

Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's seven for none, Bangladesh lost the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto (5), Mominul Haque (5), Shakib (13) and Mushfiqur Rahim (9) in the first session of the day. But batting brilliance of newbie Zakir Hasan and Liton Das brought back hommies in the game. Zakir, who hit ton in Chattogram on debut, picked up a fifty in his 2nd Test. He got out on 51 but sustained 188 minutes in the middle to face 135 balls. He hit five boundaries.

Liton in contrast, was furious with the bat and hoarded 73 runs from 98 facings with seven boundary shots. Miraz failed to impress with the bat, who was dismissed for not but mediocre resistances from Taskin Ahmed (31) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (31) helped Bangladesh to set a fightable target for them.

Patel was the most successful among Indian bowlers, who clinched three wickets for 68 runs while Ravichandar Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj took two wickets each.

Bangladesh on Thursday elected to bat first winning the toss and were all-out for 227 runs after batting failure from all the top orders but Mominul Haque, who made comeback after half a year and missed a ton for 16 runs from 157 balls. He sent the ball to the boundary for 12 times and out of the park for once. Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Liton Das (25) and Shanto (24) were the next leading Bangladesh scorers.

India's Umesh Yadav and Ravichandar Ashwin shared four wickets each for 24 and 71 runs respectively. Jaydev Unadkat took the rest for 50 runs.

India were bowled out for 314 in their first innings. Rashab Pant scored 93 off 104 balls while Shreyas Iyer went on 87 off 105.

Shakib hauled four for 79 runs while Taijul spent 74 to notch as many wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest between them.







Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Miraz's devastating spell at Saturday twilight as the hosts are six wickets away from a rare Test win against India while the guests need 100 runs to sweep hosts cleanly.Chasing 145-run target, India lost top four batters to manage 37 runs and were 45 for four till the end of day-3 game with two night watchmen Axar Patel (26) and Jaydev Unadkat (3) in the middle.Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al hasan stroke in the very 3rd over of Indian batting innings to seize the wicket of rival skipper KL Rahul (2). Mehidy Miraz did the rest of the job for the Tigers. He picked up the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (60), Shubman Gill (7) and Virat Kohli (1).Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's seven for none, Bangladesh lost the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto (5), Mominul Haque (5), Shakib (13) and Mushfiqur Rahim (9) in the first session of the day. But batting brilliance of newbie Zakir Hasan and Liton Das brought back hommies in the game. Zakir, who hit ton in Chattogram on debut, picked up a fifty in his 2nd Test. He got out on 51 but sustained 188 minutes in the middle to face 135 balls. He hit five boundaries.Liton in contrast, was furious with the bat and hoarded 73 runs from 98 facings with seven boundary shots. Miraz failed to impress with the bat, who was dismissed for not but mediocre resistances from Taskin Ahmed (31) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (31) helped Bangladesh to set a fightable target for them.Patel was the most successful among Indian bowlers, who clinched three wickets for 68 runs while Ravichandar Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj took two wickets each.Bangladesh on Thursday elected to bat first winning the toss and were all-out for 227 runs after batting failure from all the top orders but Mominul Haque, who made comeback after half a year and missed a ton for 16 runs from 157 balls. He sent the ball to the boundary for 12 times and out of the park for once. Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Liton Das (25) and Shanto (24) were the next leading Bangladesh scorers.India's Umesh Yadav and Ravichandar Ashwin shared four wickets each for 24 and 71 runs respectively. Jaydev Unadkat took the rest for 50 runs.India were bowled out for 314 in their first innings. Rashab Pant scored 93 off 104 balls while Shreyas Iyer went on 87 off 105.Shakib hauled four for 79 runs while Taijul spent 74 to notch as many wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest between them.