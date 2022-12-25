

Ansar clinches champions title

The award programme was accompanied by a colourful closing in the evening at the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium at National Sports Council (NSC) at Paltan in Dhaka.

The auxiliary force which previously won seven gold medals in the first three days' events had won three more gold medals on Friday.

In the 170 cm height category in Men's Physique, Ansar athlete Shaker Uddin won gold, SK Gym's Dr Azharul Islam Rupa clinched silver and Ansar athlete Robiul booked bronze.

In the +170 cm height category in Men's Physique, Fighter Fitness athlete Al Amin secured gold, Munna N Gym's Tareq Mohiuddin Rupa and Ansar athlete Mahdi Chowdhury won bronze.

In the open event of Women at Friday night, Bangladesh Ansar athlete Afiya Jannatul Anika became champion outplaying four other contesters. Popi Rani of the same force became runner-up while Fatema Sultana from Youth Fitness Zone became third.

The Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation (BABBF) general

secretary Nazrul Islam handed over

the prizes among the winners as the chief guest. The Title sponsor MonkMoney's boss Nafisur Rahman, Platinum sponsor Walton's senior executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar, Gold sponsor Ruslan's Studio owner Ruslan Hossain, Bronze sponsor Bangladesh Gym Owners Association (BGOA) president Ilias Miah, and media committee chairperson Nurul Islam were present there.

A total of six winners were awarded in each category. The first placer of 13 categories received Taka 50,000 as cash prize each. The 76 winners got a statue and a prize. The top three in each category received medals. A total of Taka 6,50,000 was given to the winners.













