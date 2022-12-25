Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

MonkMoney BABBF Nat\'l Bodybuilding

Ansar clinches champions title

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

MonkMoney BABBF Nat'l Bodybuilding
Ansar clinches champions title

Ansar clinches champions title

The Bangladesh Ansar became champion of the MonkMoney BABBF National Bodybuilding Championship 2022 winning ten gold medals, nine in men's and one in women's different events as the four-day Championship concluded on Friday.
The award programme was accompanied by a colourful closing in the evening at the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium at National Sports Council (NSC) at Paltan in Dhaka.
The auxiliary force which previously won seven gold medals in the first three days' events had won three more gold medals on Friday.
In the 170 cm height category in Men's Physique, Ansar athlete Shaker Uddin won gold, SK Gym's Dr Azharul Islam Rupa clinched silver and Ansar athlete Robiul booked bronze.
In the +170 cm height category in Men's Physique, Fighter Fitness athlete Al Amin secured gold, Munna N Gym's Tareq Mohiuddin Rupa and Ansar athlete Mahdi Chowdhury won bronze.
In the open event of Women at Friday night, Bangladesh Ansar athlete Afiya Jannatul Anika became champion outplaying four other contesters. Popi Rani of the same force became runner-up while Fatema Sultana from Youth Fitness Zone became third.
The Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation (BABBF) general
secretary Nazrul Islam handed over
the prizes among the winners as the chief guest. The Title sponsor MonkMoney's boss Nafisur Rahman, Platinum sponsor Walton's senior executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar, Gold sponsor Ruslan's Studio owner Ruslan Hossain, Bronze sponsor Bangladesh Gym Owners Association (BGOA) president Ilias Miah, and media committee chairperson Nurul Islam were present there.
A total of six winners were awarded in each category. The first placer of 13 categories received Taka 50,000 as cash prize each. The 76 winners got a statue and a prize. The top three in each category received medals. A total of Taka 6,50,000 was given to the winners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Veteran Nadal coach switches to former US Open winner Stephens
Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return
Villa boss Emery will speak to Martinez about WC celebrations
France planning AI-assisted crowd control for Paris Olympics
Arteta wants Arsenal to seize title chance as Premier League returns
Kane's state of mind no concern to Conte after WC penalty pain
Feni Girls' Cadet College annual sports awards handed over
Abahani beat Rahmatganj 2-1 in BPL


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft