Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:34 AM
Missing man’s body recovered a day after wife drowned in Padma river

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RAJSHAHI, Dec 24: Firefighters on Saturday recovered the body of a man, missing from Padma river in Rajshahi - a day after his wife drowned in the river.
The deceased was identified as Salauddin Quader Rupan, 38, a banker from Srimantapur area under Godagari upazila.
The body was recovered around 11:30am near the spot where his wife Manjuri Tanvir Nishi, 32, drowned on Friday, said Nabir Uddin, station officer of Godagari Fire Service Station. Kamrul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Godagari police station, said the body will be handed over to the family after completing legal procedures.
A Rajshahi fire service diving team was conducting a search operation from Friday noon and suspended it around 7 pm due to darkness. They resumed it again on Saturday morning and recovered Rupan's body.
Rupan, posted in Kishoreganj, his family members and some 15 others were having a picnic on the bank of the river on Friday. After traveling by boat, he and his family members were bathing in the river at noon. Suddenly a heavy tide came along and four members of the family, including Nishi, went missing at first.
Though others could rescue Nishi and her two children, Rupan went missing. Nishi breathed her last on the way to hospital.    -UNB



