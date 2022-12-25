2 die of dengue, 89 patients hospitalised

With two more deaths reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 274 this year.

During this period, 89 more patients, including 59 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 501 dengue patients, including 297 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 61,972 dengue cases and 61,195 recoveries so far this year. -UNB













