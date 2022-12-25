4 bridges on Ctg-C’bazar route to be opened  next month

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: Four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway will be opened for vehicular traffic in January, says Roads and Highways department.

The six-lane bridges have been constructed under the cross- border network improvement Project Indrapool Bridge under Patiya Upazila, Barumati Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila, Sangu Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila and Matamuhuri Bridge under Chokoria Upazila at a cost of Taka 751 crore.

The government has undertaken the cross border network improvement Project for construction of 17 bridges, 7 culverts and 12- km- long road in Chattogram, Gopalganj, Narail, Jashore and Khagrachari district at a cost of Taka 3,700 crore with the asistance of JICA. Under the project four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route have been constructed at a cost of Taka 751 crore. The construction works of those bridges under this project began in 2018.

RHD sources said, those bridges will be befitted with the proposed six lane 136 km Long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway.

The Government under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken the project for construction of the six lane 136 km Long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway at an estimated cost of taka 7000 crore.

Meanwhile, of them, four major bridges have already been constructed. Those bridges will facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli.

Besides, the construction works of the 11.50- km- long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore have already been completed 70 per cent. It is expected to be completed by January. The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken up the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.

If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe time and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district.

The safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel. Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali Deep Sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.

The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel called Bangabandhu Tunnel will have parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic and is expected to be opened in February.











