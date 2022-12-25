Video
Home Back Page

Non-fiction book fair at DU from tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
DU Correspondent

A three-day long non-fiction book fair is going to start on the premises of the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) of Dhaka University (DU) on December 26.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the sixth non-fiction book fair, jointly organised by the FBS and Bonik Barta.
The information was revealed in a press conference held at Abdullah Farouk Conference Room on the DU campus on Saturday.
FBS Dean Prof Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Convener of the fair and also Associate Editor of Bonik Barta M M Musa and Bonik Barta News Editor Hossain Shahid Majnu were present in the conference, among others.
Reading out a written statement, Bonik Barta Chief Reporter Badrul Alam said, "One of the goals of organising the non-fiction book fair is to increase the familiarity of non-fiction books including business and economics among teachers and students and to make them interested in reading such books."
Senior Reporter of Bonik Barta Saif Sujon conducted the conference. The fair will be open for visitors from 10:00am to 8:00pm everyday till December 28.
A total of 39 publishing and research organisations are participating in the fair this year. The organisers said that visitors will get a chance to buy books at a discount of up to 30 per cent from the stalls.


