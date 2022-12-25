Seven killed in road crashes in 3 dists

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Kurigram, Feni and Savar.

Our Kurigram Correspondet reports two people were killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Kurigram district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Abdul Hannan, 45, was a resident of Tograihat area under Kanthalbari union. The identity of the other deceased was not known immediately.

Police said a Dhaka-bound bus from Ulipur upazila of the district lost control and rammed an auto-rickshaw in Trimohini area. The auto-rickshaw driver jumped quickly to safety, but the passenger, Abdul Hannan, and a person standing in front of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.

Later, being informed, police and fire service recovered the body and seized the bus from the spot.

Kurigram Sadar Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Zahid Hasan confirmed the matter.

Our Feni Correspondent added two people, including the driver, were killed when a microbus lost control and crashed into a tree in Feni. The accident took place on Saturday morning at Mohammad Ali Bazar on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The deceased were identified as Imam Hossain Ripon, son of Abdul Matin Babul Mia of Dakshin Mohammadpur village of Senbag upazila of Noakhali district and Jannatul Ferdous, wife of Belal Hossain, a resident of Sebarhat area of Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni.

Later seven injured people were rescued and taken to Feni General Hospital where doctors declared another woman dead. The rest are under treatment in hospital.

Mustafa Kamal, Officer-in-Charge of Feni Highway Police Station, said the body was sent to the hospital morgue. Besides, the injured were being given treatment at Feni General Hospital.

Our Savar Correspondent writes three men were killed as a mini-bus and leguna (four wheeler) collided head-on at Kolma area in Savar on Friday night around 8:30pm. The deceased were identified as Fazlul, 40, Nasir, 45, and Fahim, 21.

Locals said a mini-bus hit a laguna, which was carrying 13 to 14 passengers, leaving six passengers critically injured.

Locals rescued them and took them to Enam Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared three of them dead.

Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-charge Deepak Chandra Saha confirmed the matter.











