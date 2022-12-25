Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Seven killed in road crashes in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Kurigram, Feni and Savar.
Our Kurigram Correspondet reports two people were killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Kurigram district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Abdul Hannan, 45, was a resident of Tograihat area under Kanthalbari union. The identity of the other deceased was not known immediately.
Police said a Dhaka-bound bus from Ulipur upazila of the district lost control and rammed an auto-rickshaw in Trimohini area. The auto-rickshaw driver jumped quickly to safety, but the passenger, Abdul Hannan, and a person standing in front of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.
Later, being informed, police and fire service recovered the body and seized the bus from the spot.
Kurigram Sadar Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Zahid Hasan confirmed the matter.
Our Feni Correspondent added two people, including the driver, were killed when a microbus lost control and crashed into a tree in Feni. The accident took place on Saturday morning at Mohammad Ali Bazar on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
The deceased were identified as Imam Hossain Ripon, son of Abdul Matin Babul Mia of Dakshin Mohammadpur village of Senbag upazila of Noakhali district and Jannatul Ferdous, wife of Belal Hossain, a resident of Sebarhat area of Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni.
Later seven injured people were rescued and taken to Feni General Hospital where doctors declared another woman dead. The rest are under treatment in hospital.
Mustafa Kamal, Officer-in-Charge of Feni Highway Police Station, said the body was sent to the hospital morgue. Besides, the injured were being given treatment at Feni General Hospital.
Our Savar Correspondent writes three men were killed as a mini-bus and leguna (four wheeler) collided head-on at Kolma area in Savar on Friday night around 8:30pm. The deceased were identified as Fazlul, 40, Nasir, 45, and Fahim, 21.
Locals said a mini-bus hit a laguna, which was carrying 13 to 14 passengers, leaving six passengers critically injured.
Locals rescued them and took them to Enam Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared three of them dead.
Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-charge Deepak Chandra Saha confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing man’s body recovered a day after wife drowned in Padma river
Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs
Chase and counter chase between BNP men and police took place in Panchagarh
2 die of dengue, 89 patients hospitalised
4 bridges on Ctg-C’bazar route to be opened  next month
Non-fiction book fair at DU from tomorrow
Seven killed in road crashes in 3 dists
Prices of vegetable fall but rice, flour, pulses still high  


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft