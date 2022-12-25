Prices of vegetable fall but rice, flour, pulses still high  

The supply of all kinds of winter vegetables has increased in the market. As a result, buyers are getting some relief from shortage of winter vegetables. However, the daily necessities like rice, flour, sugar, pulses, fish, meat are being sold at high prices as before.

Traders say that the prices of most vegetables have come down due to adequate supply in the market.

Ahsan Kabir, a buyer in Shanir Akhra market, said that beans had to be bought at Tk 30 per kg. Large quality cauliflower had to be bought for Tk 30. Now is the season of vegetables so the prices are low.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that new potatoes are being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg. Which was sold last week at Tk 35 per kg. Eggplant is being sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg. Beans are being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg. Radish is being sold at Tk 20. Palol and Kachur Lati (taro plant) are being sold at Tk 50 per kg. Papaya is being sold for Tk 20. Leaves with onion are being sold at Tk 30 and cucumber at Tk 60 per kg. Ripe tomatoes are being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg. Green tomatoes are being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg. Green chillies are being sold at Tk 40 per kg. Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg of gourds, Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg of bitter gourd, Tk 60 per kg. Gourd Tk 45 to Tk 50 per piece, Cauliflower Tk 20 to Tk 35 depending on the size. Local carrots are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60, down by Tk 20 per kg. Chichinga and dhundal are being sold at Tk 60 kg, turnip Tk 30 to Tk 40 kg, cabbage Tk 25 to Tk 30.

Prawns are being sold at Tk 500 to Tk 600 per kg. Medium quality rui and mrigel fish are being sold at Tk 260 to Tk 300. Big rui fish is being sold for Tk 350 to Tk 400. Punti fish Tk 250, katal fish Tk 350 to Tk 400, horn fish is selling for Tk 350 to Tk 500, taki fish Tk 600, roopchanda Tk 700 to Tk 800, boal Tk 650 to Tk 700, hilsa weighing more than one kg is Tk 1100 and hilsa weighing less than 1 kg is selling for Tk 850 .

Abu Hanif Palash, a buyer at Raisaheb Bazaar, said that if the price of a product increases, it increases immediately. But there is no one to see them. There is no proper monitoring in the market to bring down the prices of daily necessities.

On the other hand, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg in the last two weeks. The price of flour has also increased. Loose flour is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg and packet flour at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg. The volatility in the sugar market is still not over. Most stores do not carry packaged sugar. Loose sugar is available in some shops but it is being sold at Tk 110 to Tk 120 per kg. Soybean oil is being sold at Tk 190 per liter and lentils at Tk 120 to Tk 150 per kg.

However, the buyers have got some relief as regards the price of eggs. A dozen of eggs are now available in the market at Tk 110 to Tk 120. Which was up to Tk 150 a few weeks ago.

Golam Rahman, president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has advised to give importance to the transportation and storage of products as the reason for the price increase of various products including vegetables in the market.

He told the Daily Observer, "We should develop a system of preservation of raw products produced by our farmers. But that has not happened in our transportation, nor in marketing."

Beef is being sold at Tk 680 to Tk 700 in on Friday. Beef liver is also being sold at the same price. However, mutton is being sold at Tk 1000 per kg.











