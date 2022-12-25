Video
Prez to host X-mas Day reception today

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

President M Abdul Hamid will host a reception for the Christian community leaders at Bangabhaban here today, on the occasion of Christmas Day, the Christians' festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
"The reception programme for the leaders of the Christian community will begin at 7pm today at the Gallery Hall of the Bangabhaban," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.
The head of the state is scheduled to exchange greetings with the representatives of Christian community leaders on the occasion.
As many as 30 guests were invited to the Presidential palace, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.
The State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haq Khan, lawmakers, secretaries concerned, some envoys and representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished persons of the Christian community, and religious leaders are expected to attend the reception.    -BSS


