Adani to control nearly 65pc of NDTV as founders sell stake

Dec 24: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani will control 64.71% of New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS as the company's founders have decided to sell most of their shares, four months after he launched a takeover of the news network.

Adani already held 37% of NDTV after an open offer and an acquisition of a company owned by founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy, despite several unsuccessful attempts by NDTV to block the takeover citing regulatory restrictions on moving shares. The husband-and-wife team will sell a 27.26% stake in NDTV to Adani-owned entity AMG Media Network and retain a combined 5%, regulatory filings by NDTV showed on Friday.

"The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network," the founders said in a statement. The ports-to-energy conglomerate's takeover of NDTV had raised fears among some journalists that one of the country's last bastions of free media was under threat. Ravish Kumar, a senior executive editor of NDTV, resigned soon after Adani acquired the entity backed by NDTV's founders. -Reuters