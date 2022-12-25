

Petrobangla Employees Union gets new office bearers

Md. Shaheb Ali Mia has been elected as President for the 3rd consecutive period while Md. Rafiqul Islam elected as General Secretary for the 2nd consecutive period.

The other elected office bearers are Shah Hamidur Rahman (Senior vice-president), Md. Ruhul Amin and Md. Elias (Vice-president), Md. Abul Kashem (Asstt. general secretary), Md. Ariful Hauqe (Organizing secretary), Md. Abul Bashar (Asstt. Organizing secretary), Md. Firoz Ahmed (Finance secretary), Md. Nazrul Islam (Office secretary), Md. Nur Alam Siddique (Publicity secretary), Md. Rafiqul Islam (Sports and cultural secretary) and Md. Milon Khan (Executive Member). Md. Julian conducted the election as Chief election commissioner.











