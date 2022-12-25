

Khulna Metropolitan Police and bKash hold workshop to prevent the abuse of MFS

On the first day, 120 bKash agents, channel partners and members of the local law enforcement authority participated in the 'Interaction Session on Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' at DS Palace.

On the second day, 'Workshop on Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police was arranged at City Inn Hotel, Khulna.

bKash's Advisor of External and Corporate Affairs Division and Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police (Retd.) Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, NDC, PHD; Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md. Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan; Additional Police Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, BPM-Seba; and bKash's EVP &Head of External AffairsA. K. M. Monirul Karim were present at the workshop arranged for the investigation officers. 35 Investigation Officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police participated in the workshop.

In the first workshop, types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse were discussed. Agents and channel partners were also encouraged to conduct business by maintaining compliance. The second workshop, organized for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police, discussed in detail how to utilize the information relatedto illegal activities to identify the criminals and bring them to justice.

To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly following all relevant laws of the land. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any deviation. The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make all concerned, including agents, aware of these issues. In continuation of that effort, these workshops were organized in Khulna.













To raise awareness in preventing the abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash organized a two-day long coordination workshop in collaboration with Khulna Metropolitan Police, as part of its continuous awareness initiatives, says a press release.On the first day, 120 bKash agents, channel partners and members of the local law enforcement authority participated in the 'Interaction Session on Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' at DS Palace.On the second day, 'Workshop on Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police was arranged at City Inn Hotel, Khulna.bKash's Advisor of External and Corporate Affairs Division and Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police (Retd.) Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, NDC, PHD; Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md. Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan; Additional Police Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, BPM-Seba; and bKash's EVP &Head of External AffairsA. K. M. Monirul Karim were present at the workshop arranged for the investigation officers. 35 Investigation Officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police participated in the workshop.In the first workshop, types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse were discussed. Agents and channel partners were also encouraged to conduct business by maintaining compliance. The second workshop, organized for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police, discussed in detail how to utilize the information relatedto illegal activities to identify the criminals and bring them to justice.To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly following all relevant laws of the land. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any deviation. The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make all concerned, including agents, aware of these issues. In continuation of that effort, these workshops were organized in Khulna.