

Kohinoor Chemical holds its 35th AGM

Md. Rezaul Karim, Managing Director, Md. Ebadul Karim, Director, Lt. Col. Kamal Ahmed, PSC (Retd.), Independent Director and Prof. D. Anwar Hossain, Independent Director, Mohd. Shamim Kabir, FCMA, Company Secretary and Abu Bakar Siddique, CFO of the Company also attended the meeting.

In that meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2021-2022was presented.

The Shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company in the AGM. The declaration of 20 per cent Cash Dividend and 20 per cent Stock Dividend for the financial year ended on June 30, 2022was also approved in the said AGM.













