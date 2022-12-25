Video
Housing Fair ends today with mass response

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

The six-day long housing fair ends Sunday (today) with mass response and participations of developers, financial institutions, buyers and different service providers.
The fair started on December 21 in Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.
Flat sellers are offering different discounts, gifts including Umrah Hajj. Small and medium-size flats are more common in the fair. Buyers are also more interested in such flats.
Vendors on Saturday say, there is one more day left for the fair. The fair has already gathered momentum. Buyers are taking advantage of the availability of affordable price for flats and apartments.
Sellers also say this time of the year is the perfect time to buy flats or apartments. Here you can check various projects and make booking. If you don't like it, you can look at another project.
On Saturday (December 24), it appears that buyers and visitors usher in the fair premises since morning. As the day progresses, the arrival of customers also increases. Financial institutions for buyers on credit have opened windows in the fair premises. Buyers were overcrowding. Many people want to confirm the loan first.
Ali Azam came to the fair hoping to buy a flat. He said companies have offered various projects in this year's fair. All are interesting projects. "I am thinking of buying two flats in the capital city for my children. I am seeking for cheaper prices and in suitable locations."
"I have advanced a negotiation and I will book two small flats from a company today."
Kamal Mahmud, Vice-President (first), Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh said there are more buyers of small-medium size flats in this fair. Housing sector companies have also come up with such flat-apartments and plots considering the needs of the buyers.
The comparative price is also low this time. This fair has created a great opportunity for buyers to buy flats at low prices. Companies are offering various discounts.
The fair will end at 2 pm instead of 9 pm on December 25 as there is a state function. This year's fair has a total of 181 stalls. There are two types of tickets in the fair. One is single entry, the other one is multiple entry. Single ticket fee is Tk50, multiple ticket sells for Tk100.
A visitor can enter five times during the fair with a multiple entry ticket. The entire money received from the entry ticket will be spent on helping the needy.


