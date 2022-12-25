

BARVIDA discusses business issues in motor vehicles sector

Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, President of BARVIDA chaired the meeting. Its Secretary General, Vice-Presidents and the Executive Committee Members as well as former Presidents and Secretary Generals joined the AGM

BARVIDA President Habib Ullah Dawn told the meeting that the present executive committee of the association is extending its all out effort to develop the reconditioned vehicle sector.

The Executive Committee is trying its best to face the current situation in the context of preserving 100 percent L/C margin for vehicle import according to the Bangladesh Bank circular. He requested members to stand together to face the ongoing crisis.

The association secretary general Mohammad Shahidul Islam in his presentation explained the activities of the association for the last 1 year. Treasurer presented financial statements. The AGM approved the budget and appointed auditor for the year 2022-2023.

BARVIDA has around 920 members enterprises across the country.













The Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) was held at Officers Club Dhaka recently in which 370 members attended.Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, President of BARVIDA chaired the meeting. Its Secretary General, Vice-Presidents and the Executive Committee Members as well as former Presidents and Secretary Generals joined the AGMBARVIDA President Habib Ullah Dawn told the meeting that the present executive committee of the association is extending its all out effort to develop the reconditioned vehicle sector.The Executive Committee is trying its best to face the current situation in the context of preserving 100 percent L/C margin for vehicle import according to the Bangladesh Bank circular. He requested members to stand together to face the ongoing crisis.The association secretary general Mohammad Shahidul Islam in his presentation explained the activities of the association for the last 1 year. Treasurer presented financial statements. The AGM approved the budget and appointed auditor for the year 2022-2023.BARVIDA has around 920 members enterprises across the country.