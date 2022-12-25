

NRBC Bank opens branch at Akij City, Jessore

Alhaj Sheikh Nasir Uddin, CIP, Chairman Akij Group inaugurated the Branch as Chief Guest.

Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Vice Chairman of the Bank attended the ceremony as Guest of Honor. Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural program.

Chief Guest Alhaj Nasir Uddin hoped that, NRBC Bank would play vital role to create emploments by patronizing in the industry of this region. NRBC Bank will continue to work for social and economic development of this area and stay with them in this journey toward progress and prosperity, he added.

Mokhlesur Rahman Bali, Khulna Branch Manager, Enamul Kabir, Akij City Branch Manager of the Bank and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank

NRBC Bank has also started banking operations in Lohagra Upazila of Narail District and at Nalitebari in Sherpur recently.













