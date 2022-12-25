Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank opens its111th branch at land port Benapole

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
th branch at land port Benapole
111Business Desk

111Business Desk222
Dhaka Bank opens its111th branch at land port Benapole

Dhaka Bank opens its111th branch at land port Benapole

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd officially inaugurated its 111th Branch named Benapole Branch located at Rahman Chamber (2nd floor) Benapole Bazar, Benapole in the country's largest land port recently, says a press release.
Md. Mostaque Ahmed Deputy Managing Director,  Akhlakur Rahman- Deputy Managing Director and  ArhamMasudulHuq, CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation, Benapole C&F Agent Association President AlhajShamsur Rahman, Senior Vice President KharuzzamanMadhu and Mahasin Milan, Abdul Latif the Proprietor   of Ratul International C&F were present, Associate member Sahida Rahman Setu and MdHumayanKabir Manager, and other Branch Managers of Jashore, Khulna and Faridpur Branch, prominent social worker of BenapoleMdRamzan Ali were also present among others.
Speaking as a special guest during the inauguration of this branch of Dhaka Bank, businessman Alhaj Shamchur Rahman said that the initiative taken by Dhaka Bank to protect the heritage of the land port is commendable. People of this area used to go to Jashore to take the services of this bank. Now Dhaka Bank is within reach of Benapole people.
He said that businessmen and general customers will get some relief as the branch of this bank is opened in this area.
During the inauguration, Emranul Huq,  Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited said that since there is no branch of Dhaka Bank in the largest land port of the country, the customers of this area used to find it difficult to transact far away. Due to which, thinking about the customers, the bank authorities took the initiative to open a branch in that area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adani to control nearly 65pc of NDTV as founders sell stake
Petrobangla Employees Union gets new office bearers
Khulna Metropolitan Police and bKash hold workshop to prevent the abuse of MFS
Kohinoor Chemical holds its 35th AGM
Housing Fair ends today with mass response
BARVIDA discusses business issues in motor vehicles sector
NRBC Bank opens branch at Akij City, Jessore
Dhaka Bank opens its111th branch at land port Benapole


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft