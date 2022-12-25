Dhaka Bank opens its111th branch at land port Benapole





111Business Desk222Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd officially inaugurated its 111th Branch named Benapole Branch located at Rahman Chamber (2nd floor) Benapole Bazar, Benapole in the country's largest land port recently, says a press release.Md. Mostaque Ahmed Deputy Managing Director, Akhlakur Rahman- Deputy Managing Director and ArhamMasudulHuq, CEO of Dhaka Bank Foundation, Benapole C&F Agent Association President AlhajShamsur Rahman, Senior Vice President KharuzzamanMadhu and Mahasin Milan, Abdul Latif the Proprietor of Ratul International C&F were present, Associate member Sahida Rahman Setu and MdHumayanKabir Manager, and other Branch Managers of Jashore, Khulna and Faridpur Branch, prominent social worker of BenapoleMdRamzan Ali were also present among others.Speaking as a special guest during the inauguration of this branch of Dhaka Bank, businessman Alhaj Shamchur Rahman said that the initiative taken by Dhaka Bank to protect the heritage of the land port is commendable. People of this area used to go to Jashore to take the services of this bank. Now Dhaka Bank is within reach of Benapole people.He said that businessmen and general customers will get some relief as the branch of this bank is opened in this area.During the inauguration, Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited said that since there is no branch of Dhaka Bank in the largest land port of the country, the customers of this area used to find it difficult to transact far away. Due to which, thinking about the customers, the bank authorities took the initiative to open a branch in that area.