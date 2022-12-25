

StanChart customers to get decoration services from GREY .D’STUDIO

Under the agreement, customers looking to make changes and improvements to their homes will be able to avail financing with ease for home renovation and interior decoration services provided by GREY.D'STUDIO.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and GREY.D'STUDIO was signed at the Bank's Head Office in Dhaka.

Faisal Haque, Head, Priority and Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Anwar Tauheed, Head, Mortgage and Auto, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Asif Rahman, Director, Saadiq, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Muhitul Al Kaisar, Chairman, GREY.D'STUDIO; Muksitul M Tanim Hasan, Director and Head of Sales and Marketing, GREY.D'STUDIO; and Fahad Bin Saad, Assistant General Manager, GREY.D'STUDIO, were present on the occasion.

Customers interested in making the most of and learning about Standard Chartered's Home Loan or Saadiq Home Finance offerings can visit their nearest Standard Chartered branch or call the 24-hour Client Care Centre at 16223.













