Bangladesh Export Import Co holds its 49th AGM

The 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. was held virtually recently, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by O. K. Chowdhury, Managing Director of the Company. Iqbal Ahmed, Director, A. B. Siddiqur Rahman, Director, Ms. Reem H Shamsuddoha, Director, Shah Monjurul Hoque, Independent Director, Mohammad Asad Ullah, Executive Director and Company Secretaryand Md. Luthfor Rahman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company attended the meeting.

Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd. declared 30% cash dividend for the year ended 30th June, 2022 in its 49th Annual General Meeting. The Company achieved sales of Tk.75,078.76 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk.23,740.53 million and Tk.12,573.95 million respectively for the year ended 30th June, 2022.











