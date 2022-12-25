

Voluntary Service Overseas inks MoU with Dhaka University

On behalf of VSO Bangladesh, Acting Country Director Khabirul Haque Kamal and Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, University of Dhaka, Treasurer of the University of Dhaka, have signed the MoU.

In this ceremony, Professor Dr. Md Akhataruzzaman, Vice Chancellor (VC), and Dr. Dilara Zahid, Director, IDMVS, University of Dhaka, were present.

This MoU ceremony has facilitated by the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerable Studies (IDMVS).

The purpose of this MoU is to promote volunteerism amongst students of IDMVS and build the capacity of the community youth to respond to the impact of climate change through an appropriate adaptation strategy. Also, to create an opportunity for IDMVS students to conduct study/ thesis and internship under post-graduation in the VSO working area.













