Dengue: 39 more patients hospitalised

Thirty-nine more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

However, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 274 - the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019 - as no fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 516 dengue patients, including 287 in

the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 61,883 dengue cases and 61,093 recoveries so far this year. -UNB











