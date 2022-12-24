Video
Home Front Page

BNP to hold countrywide mass rally today, except Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

BNP will hold mass processions across the country on Saturday except Dhaka. Central leaders of the party will lead the rally in 19 districts.  
Syed Emran Saleh Prince, Organising Secretary of the party and also Acting Office Secretary, said at a press conference at party's central office Naya Paltan on Friday.
Emran Saleh said, along with 10 points including the
resignation of the government, elections under a non-partisan neutral government, as well as demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and other leaders and activists we will hold mass precession in all districts and cities except Dhaka.
Emran Saleh called upon the leaders and workers of BNP and its organizations at all levels to make the mass rally a success by ignoring all obstacles.
Prince alleged, Awali League government violating human rights by torturing and not arranging treatment for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and other senior leaders in jail.
Mentioning that, "Jailed BNP senior leaders are not getting proper treatment even though they are sick," Prince said, "Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, BNP Chairman's Advisory Council Member Abdus Salam, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other senior leaders are in jail for long time. They have been suffering from various complexity including high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases. Many of them were infected by the coronavirus multiple times."
"Their relatives claimed that, leaders are being locked up for almost 24 hours and tortured mentally, which is a clear violation of human rights and the constitution," added prince.
Prince said, "Thousands of leaders and activists have been imprisoned, causing a dire humanitarian crisis in prisons. Many leaders are entitled to division as per prison rules but many have not yet been given division. The jailed leaders are being treated inhumanely."
Court repeatedly denied bail of all senior BNP leaders as per government orders said Prince and demanded immediate release of the arrested leaders and activists including the Secretary General.
He also alleged that relatives of the imprisoned leaders are not allowed to meet with them which are clear violations of human rights and the constitution.
Prince described the incident of taking parole BNP leader Ali Azam Khan to his mother's funeral in Gazipur wearing leg irons and handcuffs as "unlawful, unprecedented, against the constitution and human rights".
"Our imprisoned leaders are being victims of inhumane misbehaviour. They deserve bail but they are denied again and again. Many of them are elderly and ill but still not getting bail," he said.
BNP will hold its mass rally in Dhaka on December 30.
BNP deferred its mass procession program in Dhaka from 24 December to 30 December after Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader requested the party to reschedule the program, as AL will hold its central council on December 24.
Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain will attend procession in Chittagong, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in Rajshahi, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan in Khulna, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in Barisal, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in Mymensingh.
Besides, the central leaders of the party will participate in the processions of different districts.
On December 10, BNP held a mass rally in Dhaka. The party made 10-point demands and declared mass procession across the country on December 24.


