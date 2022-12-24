Envoys need to understand BD's political history:  Shahriar to US

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has conveyed the US that ambassadors "need to understand the political history of Bangladesh" before making any public statement.

He had a telephone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday evening.

The deputy secretary and state minister discussed mutual priorities in bilateral relations.

Shahriar and Sherman also talked about the issues of mutual commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.

The state minister said Bangladesh is fully committed to ensuring the security and safety of the diplomatic community in Bangladesh.

The ambassadors would continue to receive adequate security details, as always, he added. Sherman mentioned her several visits to Bangladesh and congratulated Shahriar on Bangladesh's victory at the recent United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) election and expressed satisfaction over supporting each other at the international forum.

This telephone call with the state minister was scheduled for December 12 but was later rescheduled.

The deputy secretary and state minister discussed strengthening US-Bangladesh relations, the importance of holding free and fair elections, and the safety and security of US embassy personnel, according to US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on December 19 (Monday) said there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the security of foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

"Our government will guarantee full protection of all diplomats," he added.

The US side said they raised the December 14 Shaheenbagh incident at the "highest levels" of the Bangladesh government, as well as with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC. -UNB















