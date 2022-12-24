AL invites BNP leaders to its nat'l council



A delegation led by AL Deputy Office Secretary Abu Sayem went to BNP Central Office at Naya Paltan in the city on Friday and handed over the invitation card to BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince to join the 22nd National Council of Awami League today. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Three members of BNP's standing committee - Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan - were invited to join the council Saturday.

A delegation led by AL Deputy Office Secretary Abu Sayem went to BNP central office in Nayapaltan Friday and invited them to

join the council.

"All our leaders are in jail now. How can they join the council?" BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince, who is acting office secretary of the party, told the AL delegation after accepting the invitation.

Sayem said: "This (imprisonment) is related to the government. We are here from the party. I hope a delegation (from your party) will attend the council."

Prince said: "We will decide on joining the council after discussions with our party's high command." -UNB













