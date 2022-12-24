|
AL invites BNP leaders to its nat'l council
The ruling party Awami League (AL) has invited the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to its 22nd National council at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.
Three members of BNP's standing committee - Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan - were invited to join the council Saturday.
A delegation led by AL Deputy Office Secretary Abu Sayem went to BNP central office in Nayapaltan Friday and invited them to
join the council.
"All our leaders are in jail now. How can they join the council?" BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince, who is acting office secretary of the party, told the AL delegation after accepting the invitation.
Sayem said: "This (imprisonment) is related to the government. We are here from the party. I hope a delegation (from your party) will attend the council."
Prince said: "We will decide on joining the council after discussions with our party's high command." -UNB