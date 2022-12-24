Video
Home Front Page

No BNP decision yet on joining AL council today

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

BNP has not yet decided to attend the Awami League's 22nd National Council on Saturday.
On Friday Awami League officially invited BNP to the National Council to be held today.  
A delegation headed by Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Abu Sayem went to BNP central office at the capital's Naya Paltan Friday noon and invited them to join the council.
BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince, who is acting Office Secretary of BNP, accepted the invitation card on behalf of his party.
Prince told to Abu Sayem, "Most of our senior leaders are in jail. How do we attend the conference?"
In response to this Sayem said, "It is a matter for the government. We are from the party and we hope your delegation will go to the conference."
Prince replied, "After discussion with our party high command we will take a decision."
Regarding this BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "So far I know, still no decision has been taken to join the council."
Three members of BNP's
standing committee Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan have been invited to the council.


