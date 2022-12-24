Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Foolproof security for PM at Suhrawardy Udyan today: DMP

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent 

Law enforcers ensured foolproof security ahead of the 22nd National Council of the Awami League (AL) in Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Saturday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces greater risks to her life than most of her foreign counterparts, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.
In light of the high risk, a heavy security blanket has been put in place for the
Awami League's 22nd National Council at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, he told reporters on Friday.
He, however, dismissed any security threat surrounding the council which is likely to see the participation of "more than one lakh leaders and activists" of the ruling party.
Hasina, chief of the Awami League, is scheduled to inaugurate the conference at 10:30am on Saturday. Tens of thousands of ruling party leaders and activists from all over the country will attend the event.
"All necessary security measures have been implemented in view of the risks [to the prime minister's security]. The Prime Minister's life is always in danger. There have been many attempts on her life before. That's why we always treat her safety as a top priority."
Law enforcers have been deployed at the historic venue and its surrounding areas, while the special branch of police and the Rapid Action Battalion will also be a part of the security arrangements.
Archways have been set up at each gate of the Suhrawardy Udyan while CCTV cameras have been installed across the venue for surveillance. Police are also deploying its dog squad to monitor the areas near the stage.
"We have made flawless security arrangements so that Awami League can complete the council in a festive atmosphere. I have come to oversee the measures that are in place to ensure that the Prime Minister and senior leaders of Awami League do not have any kind of security lapse," said Faruq.
"Among all the great political leaders in the world, our Prime Minister's life is most at risk. The defeated powers of the 1970s repeatedly tried to end her life. There is plenty of evidence for that."
The security arrangements in the area were made keeping Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in mind, he said.
About the escape of two convicted militants from a Dhaka court on November 20, he said, "They will be arrested soon. We have been able to identify their associates already. We will arrest the rest of them soon." "There is no terrorist threat (in the country now)," the DMP Commissioner added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Media mogul Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post
Dengue: 39 more patients hospitalised
Greenland's glaciers seem to be melting much, much faster than we thought
BNP to hold countrywide mass rally today, except Dhaka
Envoys need to understand BD's political history:  Shahriar to US
AL invites BNP leaders to its nat'l council
No BNP decision yet on joining AL council today
Foolproof security for PM at Suhrawardy Udyan today: DMP


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft