Foolproof security for PM at Suhrawardy Udyan today: DMP

Law enforcers ensured foolproof security ahead of the 22nd National Council of the Awami League (AL) in Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces greater risks to her life than most of her foreign counterparts, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

In light of the high risk, a heavy security blanket has been put in place for the

Awami League's 22nd National Council at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, he told reporters on Friday.

He, however, dismissed any security threat surrounding the council which is likely to see the participation of "more than one lakh leaders and activists" of the ruling party.

Hasina, chief of the Awami League, is scheduled to inaugurate the conference at 10:30am on Saturday. Tens of thousands of ruling party leaders and activists from all over the country will attend the event.

"All necessary security measures have been implemented in view of the risks [to the prime minister's security]. The Prime Minister's life is always in danger. There have been many attempts on her life before. That's why we always treat her safety as a top priority."

Law enforcers have been deployed at the historic venue and its surrounding areas, while the special branch of police and the Rapid Action Battalion will also be a part of the security arrangements.

Archways have been set up at each gate of the Suhrawardy Udyan while CCTV cameras have been installed across the venue for surveillance. Police are also deploying its dog squad to monitor the areas near the stage.

"We have made flawless security arrangements so that Awami League can complete the council in a festive atmosphere. I have come to oversee the measures that are in place to ensure that the Prime Minister and senior leaders of Awami League do not have any kind of security lapse," said Faruq.

"Among all the great political leaders in the world, our Prime Minister's life is most at risk. The defeated powers of the 1970s repeatedly tried to end her life. There is plenty of evidence for that."

The security arrangements in the area were made keeping Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in mind, he said.

About the escape of two convicted militants from a Dhaka court on November 20, he said, "They will be arrested soon. We have been able to identify their associates already. We will arrest the rest of them soon." "There is no terrorist threat (in the country now)," the DMP Commissioner added.











