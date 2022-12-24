Video
Home Front Page

Quader sounds soft

Who To Become General Secretary?

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

On the last day of his second term Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said even if his responsibility changes, he will still be in the party and he will work for the party.
He said this in response to a question at a press conference on the eve of the party's 22nd National Council at the Awami League central office on Friday.
Obaidul Quader said in response to the question of how successful he has been in carrying out the duties of Awami League in the last two terms, "We learn from failures, where there are mistakes, we will try to improve collectively. There will be mistakes while working. I am not a perfect leader. I think it is impossible to be perfect. There will be mistakes. There are successes, there are also mistakes."
"It doesn't matter who is in charge. Even if the responsibility changes, we are still in this party. I will do the work of the party," he added.
He also said, "Awami League is the ruling party and it is continuing for the last 14 years. The ruling party has some problems. For example, who is MP today, he will want to be again. There may be new desires. There is always a conflict between the two desires. These things exist in all countries of the world, here too."
The General Secretary of Awami League said, "Awami League is moving forward in its own way. The attraction of young people and woman towards Awami League has increased more      than before. I never saw ten women in public meetings in my area, even in villages you will see now there are hundreds. It is all over Bangladesh."
"Young people are now attracted to Smart Bangladesh, young people have adopted Digital Bangladesh," Quader added.
AL Presidium Members Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and other central leaders were present at the press conference.


