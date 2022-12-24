AL launches theme song for its nat'l council for first time

Awami League has launched a theme song for the first time for its 22nd national council to be held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital today.

The theme song written on the spirit of the party's progress politics was uploaded at AL's verified facebook page at 9pm on Thursday.

National Film Award winning lyricist Zulfiqer

Russell penned the lyrics of the song while Pavel Arin is the composer and the music director of the song.

Indian classical music instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt played Mohan veena in the song while singers Pantho Kanai, Chandana Majumder, Dilshad Nahar Kona and Masha Islam sang the chorus song.

The music video was directed by Ishtiaq Mahmud in association with Yasir Mahmud Khan.

Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua led the initiative.

Biplab Barua said AL is an old and traditional political party and Bangladesh achieved independence under the leadership of AL.

The party has arranged many councils in its journey in the 73 years and if anyone searches, he or she can find unique arrangement in every council, he said, adding that a theme song has been made under the arrangement of the party's office wing for the first time.

Biplab Barua said AL's cultural wing arranged various programme in its different council and in continuation of the tradition, there will be many arrangement in the council this time too. -BSS













