It's our failure, accepts RAB

2 Convicted Militants' EscapeLaw enforcers are yet to trace the two convicted militants who escaped from a Dhaka court on November 20. Police launched a countrywide man-hunt following the escape of the two militants.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General (DG) M Khurshid Hossain Friday said the escape of the two convicted militants from a Dhaka court on November 20 and the fact that they are yet to be arrested is a 'failure.'

"We believe in self-criticism. Two militants escaped, we are not going to deny it. It was our failure as two militants escaped (from the court premises) like that," the RAB DG told the media after visiting the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital ahead of the 22nd National Council of the Awami League there Saturday.

"The militants had been planning the escape for a long time, and we are yet to track them down. However, efforts are underway to arrest them," he added.

Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of the banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were sentenced to death for killing publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan.

Meanwhile, police announced Tk 10 lakh reward for information for each. The government has issued red alert at all the entry and exit points of the country to arrest them.

However, death-row convicts Moinul Hasan Shamim and Abu Siddiq Sohel -- both members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam -- are still at large. They escaped from the court premises in Dhaka on November 20.

The law enforcers have arrested one accused in the incident of two death row convicts fleeing a Dhaka court premises on November 23. The arrested has been identified as Mehedi Hasan Omi alias Rafi, 24.

A 'key coordinator' behind the snatching of two convicted militants from police custody has surrendered to a Dhaka court on November, 27.

Edi Amin, 27, an operative of the Al-Qaeda-inspired militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, surrendered to the court through a lawyer around noon.

Amin, however, claimed he was not involved in the snatching incident but was rather falsely implicated in the case.

On November 20, the militants' associates whisked them away from the premises of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court by beating the law enforcers and spraying some chemicals on their eyes. Later, a case was filed at Kotwali Police Station over the incident. Five police personnel were suspended following the incident.













