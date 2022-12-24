22nd AL Nat'l Council today



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressing a press conference at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As a result, it is also called election administering council of the party. Keeping in mind the election ahead a new committee will be formed in the council.

Besides, global economic recession and internal and external pressure will also be a determinant in the selection of AL central

leaderships.

Though it has been said that the maximum posts of the existing committee will remain unchanged but some changes may come in the central body including the General Secretary post. Everything depends on AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decision.

Everything will be clear in the second session of the conference in the afternoon. Earlier in the morning, Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference.

AL leaders and activists think that there is no alternative to Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina as chief of the party and it will be her 10th term as President.

As always, this time also the councillors coming from all over the country will hand over their consents to party President Sheikh Hasina and she will select the entire team of 81-member executive body along with her deputy, party general secretary.

After founding on June 23 in 1949 the party saw eight chiefs and nine general secretaries. Sheikh Hasina has been serving as the longest-serving President of AL for the highest nine consecutive terms for the last four decades since her election to the position on February 16 in 1981.

So far, nine leaders served the AL as General Secretary with Bangladesh's founding President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Zillur Rahman serving in that position for the highest four terms each.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the party President on January 25 in 1966 and steered the party for eight years till January 18 in 1974.

The first party chief, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani served for seven years from June 23 in 1949 to July 27 in 1956. Shamsul Haque was elected as General Secretary while Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as joint general secretary.

Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were elected President and General Secretary respectively in the AL's second council held in 1953.

Third council was held in 1955 and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were re-elected President and General Secretary.

Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy served as the acting party President for one year from July 27, 1956 to October 10, 1957.

Maulana Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish was elected as acting President and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected General Secretary for the third time in the fourth council of Awami League held in 1957.

Maulana Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish was elected President and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected General Secretary for the fourth time in fifth council of the party held in 1964.

The sixth council of Awami League held in 1966 was a historic one as it endorsed historic 6-point of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected AL President for the first time and Tajuddin Ahmed was elected as its General Secretary.

The seventh council was held in 1968 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail in connection with Agartala conspiracy case. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Tajuddin Ahmed were re-elected President and General Secretary respectively of the party.

The eighth council of AL was held in 1970 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Tajuddin Ahmed were elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the party again.

The ninth council was held in the independent Bangladesh in 1972 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Zillur Rahman were elected President and General Secretary respectively of AL.

AHM Quamaruzzaman and Zillur Rahman were elected President and General Secretary respectively of AL in the 10th council held in 1974.

The 11th council was held in 1977 and Syeda Zohra Tajuddin was elected the party's Convener.

Abdul Malek Ukil and Abdur Razzak were elected President and General Secretary respectively of AL in the 12th council held in 1978.

The 13th council was held in 1981 and it was a turning point for AL as around 4,000 councillors and delegates elected Sheikh Hasina as President while she was in exile. Abdur Razzak was elected as General Secretary. Abdur Razzak resigned from the post in 1982 and Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury became acting General Secretary.

The 14th council was held in 1987 and Sheikh Hasina and Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury were elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the party.

Sheikh Hasina and Zillur Rahman were elected as President and General Secretary respectively in the 15th council of the part held in 1992.

Sheikh Hasina and Zillur Rahman were re-elected President and General Secretary respectively again in 16th council held in 1997.

The 17th council was held 2002 and Sheikh Hasina and Abdul Jalil were elected President and General Secretary respectively.

Sheikh Hasina and Sayed Ashraful Islam were elected as President and General Secretary respectively of AL in 18th council held in 2009.

Both Sheikh Hasina and Sayed Ashraful Islam were re-elected as President and General Secretary respectively again in 19th council held in 2012.

The 20th council of AL was held in 2016 and Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader were elected as President and General Secretary respectively.

The 21st council was held on December 20-21 in 2019 at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan. Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader were re-elected as President and General Secretary respectively in the council.















The ruling Awami League (AL), one of the oldest parties in the country and prominent in the Asia region, is going to hold its 22nd National Council today (Saturday) at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital to form its new executive body to run the party including ensuring victory in next general elections of the country.As a result, it is also called election administering council of the party. Keeping in mind the election ahead a new committee will be formed in the council.Besides, global economic recession and internal and external pressure will also be a determinant in the selection of AL centralleaderships.Though it has been said that the maximum posts of the existing committee will remain unchanged but some changes may come in the central body including the General Secretary post. Everything depends on AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decision.Everything will be clear in the second session of the conference in the afternoon. Earlier in the morning, Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference.AL leaders and activists think that there is no alternative to Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina as chief of the party and it will be her 10th term as President.As always, this time also the councillors coming from all over the country will hand over their consents to party President Sheikh Hasina and she will select the entire team of 81-member executive body along with her deputy, party general secretary.After founding on June 23 in 1949 the party saw eight chiefs and nine general secretaries. Sheikh Hasina has been serving as the longest-serving President of AL for the highest nine consecutive terms for the last four decades since her election to the position on February 16 in 1981.So far, nine leaders served the AL as General Secretary with Bangladesh's founding President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Zillur Rahman serving in that position for the highest four terms each.Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the party President on January 25 in 1966 and steered the party for eight years till January 18 in 1974.The first party chief, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani served for seven years from June 23 in 1949 to July 27 in 1956. Shamsul Haque was elected as General Secretary while Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as joint general secretary.Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were elected President and General Secretary respectively in the AL's second council held in 1953.Third council was held in 1955 and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were re-elected President and General Secretary.Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy served as the acting party President for one year from July 27, 1956 to October 10, 1957.Maulana Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish was elected as acting President and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected General Secretary for the third time in the fourth council of Awami League held in 1957.Maulana Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish was elected President and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected General Secretary for the fourth time in fifth council of the party held in 1964.The sixth council of Awami League held in 1966 was a historic one as it endorsed historic 6-point of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected AL President for the first time and Tajuddin Ahmed was elected as its General Secretary.The seventh council was held in 1968 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail in connection with Agartala conspiracy case. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Tajuddin Ahmed were re-elected President and General Secretary respectively of the party.The eighth council of AL was held in 1970 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Tajuddin Ahmed were elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the party again.The ninth council was held in the independent Bangladesh in 1972 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Zillur Rahman were elected President and General Secretary respectively of AL.AHM Quamaruzzaman and Zillur Rahman were elected President and General Secretary respectively of AL in the 10th council held in 1974.The 11th council was held in 1977 and Syeda Zohra Tajuddin was elected the party's Convener.Abdul Malek Ukil and Abdur Razzak were elected President and General Secretary respectively of AL in the 12th council held in 1978.The 13th council was held in 1981 and it was a turning point for AL as around 4,000 councillors and delegates elected Sheikh Hasina as President while she was in exile. Abdur Razzak was elected as General Secretary. Abdur Razzak resigned from the post in 1982 and Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury became acting General Secretary.The 14th council was held in 1987 and Sheikh Hasina and Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury were elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the party.Sheikh Hasina and Zillur Rahman were elected as President and General Secretary respectively in the 15th council of the part held in 1992.Sheikh Hasina and Zillur Rahman were re-elected President and General Secretary respectively again in 16th council held in 1997.The 17th council was held 2002 and Sheikh Hasina and Abdul Jalil were elected President and General Secretary respectively.Sheikh Hasina and Sayed Ashraful Islam were elected as President and General Secretary respectively of AL in 18th council held in 2009.Both Sheikh Hasina and Sayed Ashraful Islam were re-elected as President and General Secretary respectively again in 19th council held in 2012.The 20th council of AL was held in 2016 and Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader were elected as President and General Secretary respectively.The 21st council was held on December 20-21 in 2019 at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan. Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader were re-elected as President and General Secretary respectively in the council.