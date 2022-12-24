Wife kills husband's brother over property feud in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Dec 23: A grocer was killed in an attack allegedly by the wife of his younger brother, over a property feud in Adharsha Sadar upazila of the district on Friday.

Police, however, detained the accused woman identified as Selina Aktar, 30, in this connection.

The deceased-Ripon, 40, was son of Mobarrak Hossain of Dhigalgaon village under the upazila. He used to run a grocery shop at local Kalir Bazar.

Locals and police said the victim and his younger brother Babul's wife Selina had been at loggerheads over ownership of a piece of land in the village for a long time.

On Friday morning, Selina barred Ripon from digging on the soil of the land, resulting in an altercation.

At one stage, the accused hit Ripon with a brick, including on the neck and other parts of the body leaving him dead on the spot. -UNB