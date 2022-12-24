Build movement for expansion of native culture: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud called for building a cultural movement countrywide for expansion of native heritage, culture and traditions.

He was addressing as the chief guest the 27th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Cultural Reporters Association (BCRA) and BCRA Award 2022 Giving Ceremony at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha on Friday.

BCRA President Avi Chowdhury chaired the function while its General Secretary Dulal Khan gave the welcome address.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, recalled that during their student life, only Bangla songs were played at programmes of students' organizations.

People used to listen to songs in English or other languages, but songs of other languages were not played in any festival or programme, he said, adding that this scenario has changed today.

He urged the new generation to know how much blood was shed to establish the rights to mother tongue Bangla and make Bangladesh independent.

"It is essential to make cultural practices at neighbourhoods and cultural movement should be built countrywide," he said.

He said under the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tk 1,000 crore long-term soft loans under the refinancing scheme of the Bangladesh Bank has been formed for the first time in Bangladesh to revive the country's film industry.

The minister said when only few movies were released during the Covid-19 period, National Film Awards were given to encourage the industry and artistes and other concerned in the industry.

Noting that the number of cinema halls has already increased in the country, he hoped that the country's film industry will make a turnaround within two years next.

"Our target is to attain more dignified status in the global market of films with our meritorious artistes," he said.

He said journalism on cultural affairs is very important to disseminate information to the cultural arena across the country as well as the world.

Hasan said his ministry will arrange advanced training programme for journalists on cultural beat to make them able to cope with the ever-changing world.

BCRA Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed in healthcare, Sheikh Sadi Khan in music, Kazi Hayat in film and Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu in stage-TV.

Over 50 others were also given BCRA Awards for their roles in different spheres of culture.

The minister handed over the awards to the recipients. -BSS











