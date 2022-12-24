Foggy weather likely: Met office

A light to thick blanket of fog is likely to envelope large parts of Bangladesh for up to 12 hours from Friday midnight.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and northern part of the country and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today. The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country, it added. "Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country." -UNB















