BD reports zero death, eight new Covid cases

Bangladesh reported eight more Covid cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,011, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.37 percent from Thursday's 0.62 percent as 2,178 samples were tested during the period. -UNB











