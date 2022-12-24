Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

4-day RUMUNA conference begins at RU

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23: A four-day conference of Rajshahi University Model United Nations Association (RUMUNA) began on Rajshahi University (RU) campus here on Thursday afternoon aimed at educating the participants about effective communication, globalization and multilateral diplomacy.
It is a platform for the students to explore their ideas. It's the sixth session of RUMUNA being held at RU Teachers Students Cultural Center.
"Youth engagement to build a green future free from polymeric ingredients" is the slogan of the conference where over 300 students and youths are taking part.
It's an academic simulation of the United Nations with a view to educating the participants about effective communication, globalization and multilateral diplomacy.
RUMUNA Secretary General Muhammad Shahriar Imon inaugurated the conference with the presence of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Rabindra University and RUMUNA Chief Adviser Prof Shah Azam Shantunu.
Shahriar Imon said the delegates were facilitated with an opportunity to meet and learn the art of diplomacy from real diplomats. Through this event, RUMUNA again wants to raise consciousness among the school students and inspire them to take a role in creating a better future.
He also said all the students and youths should raise and convey the voice of the young generation regarding various social and global issues including the adverse impact of climate change besides strengthening the voice of socio-economic youth in addressing issues collectively.
Apart from this, the young generation should work for raising consciousness among the school students and inspire them to take a role in creating a better future.
In his remarks, Prof Shah Azam opined that RUMUNA is a voluntary youth and student movement for the United Nations. MUN is an educational simulation of the United Nations participated by students who want to serve as delegates from different countries during the conference.
Considering MUN conferences as the best possible way to introduce the UN system to the youth and the students, RUMUNA has been working to popularise the concept of MUN in Bangladesh since 2002, he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Environment of Cox’s Bazar at stake: Out of over 500, only 4 hotels have own STP
DMP arrests 40 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Participants of the 6th International Conference of Civil Engineering Department
Foggy weather likely: Met office
BD reports zero death, eight new Covid cases
4-day RUMUNA conference begins at RU
Man held with 13.8-kg hemp in Natore
Tourist killed in Rangamati road crash


Latest News
'Interest of Bangladesh will not be spoiled till I alive'
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft