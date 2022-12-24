4-day RUMUNA conference begins at RU

RAJSHAHI, Dec 23: A four-day conference of Rajshahi University Model United Nations Association (RUMUNA) began on Rajshahi University (RU) campus here on Thursday afternoon aimed at educating the participants about effective communication, globalization and multilateral diplomacy.

It is a platform for the students to explore their ideas. It's the sixth session of RUMUNA being held at RU Teachers Students Cultural Center.

"Youth engagement to build a green future free from polymeric ingredients" is the slogan of the conference where over 300 students and youths are taking part.

It's an academic simulation of the United Nations with a view to educating the participants about effective communication, globalization and multilateral diplomacy.

RUMUNA Secretary General Muhammad Shahriar Imon inaugurated the conference with the presence of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Rabindra University and RUMUNA Chief Adviser Prof Shah Azam Shantunu.

Shahriar Imon said the delegates were facilitated with an opportunity to meet and learn the art of diplomacy from real diplomats. Through this event, RUMUNA again wants to raise consciousness among the school students and inspire them to take a role in creating a better future.

He also said all the students and youths should raise and convey the voice of the young generation regarding various social and global issues including the adverse impact of climate change besides strengthening the voice of socio-economic youth in addressing issues collectively.

Apart from this, the young generation should work for raising consciousness among the school students and inspire them to take a role in creating a better future.

In his remarks, Prof Shah Azam opined that RUMUNA is a voluntary youth and student movement for the United Nations. MUN is an educational simulation of the United Nations participated by students who want to serve as delegates from different countries during the conference.

Considering MUN conferences as the best possible way to introduce the UN system to the youth and the students, RUMUNA has been working to popularise the concept of MUN in Bangladesh since 2002, he added. -BSS













